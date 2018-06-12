Gold and copper exploration company Papua Mining has completed its first phase of RC drilling at the Double Event Prospect, part of the Lighthouse Gold Project in Queensland, Australia, it said on Tuesday. The AIM-traded firm said all drill holes intersected narrow quartz veins, and in a number of instances, several quartz veins. Most veins had been intersected within the top 35 m from the surface, it reported, with all holes intersecting at least one vein with varying amounts of visible, fresh ...

