An interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday is considered nailed on by the market, while UK inflation is expected to pick up due to rising oil prices and the UK reporting season is scheduled to have a quiet day. Starting closer to home, the Bank of England's most recent inflation report saw policymakers downgrade their inflation target for this year to 2.5%, though in light of the recent headlines about rising petrol prices this could be optimistic. Having retreated from the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...