

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc



Transaction in own shares



12 June 2018



ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc announces that, on 12 June 2018, it purchased the following shares for cancellation:



No. Price paid % of class purchased per share in issue



Ordinary shares of 1.6187p each 447,000 70.0p 0.31%



Beringea LLP Company Secretary Telephone: 020 7845 7820



