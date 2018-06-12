

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) announced the preliminary voting results at Annual Meeting of Shareholders. The shareholders approved named executive officer compensation, and ratification of the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2018. Average percentage of votes cast 'for' each director nominee was 99%.



Shareholder proposal regarding independent board chairman was not approved by the shareholders.



The company noted that its shareholders did not approve shareholder proposal regarding shareholder action by written consent. The company shareholders did not approve shareholder proposal regarding a report on greenhouse gas emissions and CAFE standards.



