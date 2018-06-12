

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The agreement reached between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a historic summit meeting in Singapore evoked mixed response in US political circles.



While Vice President Mike Pence praised Trump for his steadfast leadership on the world, Republican Senator Marco Rubio has been skeptical of the deal.



'While I know @potus is trying to butter him up to get a good deal, KJU is NOT a talented guy. He inherited the family business from his dad & grandfather. He is a total weirdo who would not be elected assistant dog catcher in any democracy,' said the Senator from Florida.



Pence, a die-hard supporter of Trump, was one of the first respondents. 'With the success of the SingaporeSummit, the world is one step closer to peace on the Korean Peninsula', he said on Twitter. 'This historic summit is a tribute to the steadfast leadership of @POTUS on the world stage and an important milestone on the path to a nuclear free Korean Peninsula, according to him.



Democrats turned heavily on the President over the engagement with the Korean leader.



House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi released a statement highly critical of Trump.



'Apparently, the President handed Kim Jong-un concessions in exchange for vague promises that do not approach a clear and comprehensive pathway' towards the goal of nuclear non-proliferation, she says.



'In his haste to reach an agreement, President Trump elevated North Korea to the level of the United States while preserving the regime's status quo,' Pelosi added.



In the opinion of Sen. Chris Murphy, 'Kim's gulags, public executions, and planned starvation, are legitimized on the world stage' through this deal.



'U.S. gives up one of our biggest negotiating chips - military exercises. North Korea ends up backtracking on previous promises on denuclearization,' said the Senator from Connecticut.



'This is an abdication of American leadership. Just embarrassing', Brian Schatz said on his Twitter account.



'In less than a week President Trump has turned our relationship with the western world upside down, and he developed what appeared to be a true friendship with one of cruelest despots on the planet. 'America First' is undermining our values and our interests,' said the lawmaker from Hawaii.



According to Richard N. Haass, the pro-Republican former president of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Singapore summit statement is 'essentially aspirational: no definitions of denuclearization, no timelines, no details as to verification. What is most troubling about all this is that the US gave up something tangible, namely, US-RoK military exercises, in exchange'.



