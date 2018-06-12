Ivanti Announces 2018 Partner of the Year Awards, EMEA from Interchange18 Madrid

Ivanti Recognises Partners for Outstanding Performance and Significant Contributions as they Help Customers Better Manage and Secure their Digital Workplaces

MADRID, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced recipients of its 2018 Partner of the Year Awards, EMEA. Awards were presented yesterday during a ceremony held during Ivanti Interchange18 in Madrid.

"Ivanti is pleased to honour the success and passion of its partners as they deliver on our vision to break down IT silos and unify IT through increased visibility and automated processes," said James Anderson, Area Vice President, EMEA Channel, Ivanti. "Our Partners of the Year have made significant contributions to our business growth and provide impressive passion and expertise to our mutual customers."

"We're delighted to win this award from Ivanti," said Mukesh Gupta, CEO & Founder, e92plus. "It represents our continued and successful partnership. We're seeing rapid revenue growth with Ivanti and look forward to the future with the Unified IT roadmap."

"Blue Turtle Technologies has a long history partnering with Ivanti and its former brands; we are extremely grateful for the EMEA IT Service Management Partner of the Year award," said Tom Erlank, Business Unit Head, Blue Turtle. "A great accolade to our team who works tirelessly to make us successful."

"Ivanti continues to demonstrate their commitment to the channel with the resources, partner eco-system collaboration and programs that help us to build a thriving practice around their solutions to unify IT," said Pascal Stam, Alliance Manager, Comparex. "We are honoured to be recognised with two Ivanti awards: EMEA Partner of the Year and EMEA Identity Partner of the Year."

"Softcat is delighted to be named the Ivanti EMEA Security Partner of the Year," said James Baker, Alliances Director, Softcat. "Ivanti is delivering the products our customers need to help unify their IT and security operations for the improved management and security they need for their digital workplace."

The 2018 Ivanti Partner of the Year Awards, EMEA, are as follows:

EMEA Partner of the Year - Comparex

EMEA UWM Partner of the Year - Computacenter

EMEA ITSM Partner of the Year - Blue Turtle

EMEA UEM Partner of the Year - Invent

EMEA Identity Partner of the Year - Comparex

EMEA Security Partner of the Year - Softcat

EMEA Distributor of the Year - Dupaco

EMEA Security Distributor of the Year - E92

EMEA Services Partner of the Year - Easy Desk

EMEA Consultancy Partner of the Year - IT Value

EMEA Partner Sales Person of the Year - Harry Krueger , Invent

EMEA Partner Project of the Year - TUV Nord

The Ivanti Partner Program, which was enhanced earlier this year with expanded enablement resources for diverse partner types features programs for managed service providers (MSPs), Expert Solution Providers (ESPs) and Consultancy Partners, alliance partners and distribution partners.

For more information on the Ivanti Partner Program visit https://www.ivanti.com/en-US/partners.

