Picton Property Income Ltd - Grant of Awards Under LTIP
London, June 12
12 June 2018
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
GRANT OF AWARDS UNDER LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
Picton (LSE:PCTN), the property investment company, announces that contingent share awards have been granted to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMRs") under the Picton Property Income Limited 2016 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").
Each of the following PDMRs have, on 8 June 2018, been granted contingent share awards in the form of nil-cost options over the number of ordinary shares in Picton Property Income Limited, under the terms of the LTIP, as set out below:
|PDMR
|Number of shares awarded
|Michael Morris
|330,396
|Andrew Dewhirst
|193,833
|Jay Cable
|148,678
|Fraser D'Arcy
|128,855
The options awarded will vest, subject to continued employment and the satisfaction of performance conditions, following completion of the performance period which ends on 31 March 2021. The actual number of shares that will vest will depend on the extent to which the performance conditions are satisfied over the performance period, which runs from 1 April 2018 to 31 March 2021. No consideration was paid for any of the awards and no consideration is due on vesting
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
