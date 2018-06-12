Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.04 FR0010259150 2 000 135,9549 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.05 FR0010259150 2 000 136,5730 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.06 FR0010259150 3 000 134,8875 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.07 FR0010259150 2 000 135,5871 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2018.06.08 FR0010259150 2 100 133,7751 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

