

OneSavings Bank plc (the Company)



Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with the PDMRs



The Company hereby notifies that the final tranche of IPO Awards vested on 10 June 2018. Sufficient ordinary shares (Shares) were sold at a price of £4.0815 to cover tax liabilities.



+----------------+-------------------------+---------------------------+ | Name | Number of Shares vested | Number of Shares disposed | +----------------+-------------------------+---------------------------+ | Richard Davis | 130,440 | 61,616 | +----------------+-------------------------+---------------------------+ | Richard Wilson | 130,440 | 61,616 | +----------------+-------------------------+---------------------------+



The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Davis



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Chief Information Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |11 June 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Disposal | |£4.0815 |61,616 |£251,485.70 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.0815 |61,616 |£251,485.70 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Name of natural person Richard Wilson



2 - Reason for the notification



Position/status Group Chief Credit Officer



Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification



3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Full name of the entity OneSavings Bank plc



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692



4 - Details of the transaction(s)



Transaction(s) summary table



+---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |Date of |Financial |Identification |Place of |Currency | |Transaction |Instrument |Code |Transaction | | +---------------+-------------+-----------------+--------------+---------------+ |11 June 2018 |Ordinary |GB00BM7S7K96 |London Stock |GBP - British | | |shares of | |Exchange, Main|Pound | | |£0.01 each | |Market (XLON) | | +---------------+-------------+----------+------+---+----------++--------------+ |Nature of Transaction: | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+-----------+--------------+ |Disposal | |£4.0815 |61,616 |£251,485.70 | | +----------+----------+-----------+--------------+ | |Aggregated|£4.0815 |61,616 |£251,485.70 | +-----------------------------+----------+----------+-----------+--------------+



Enquiries:



OneSavings Bank plc Nickesha Graham-Burrell, Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796



Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959



Notes to Editors



About OneSavings Bank plc



OneSavings Bank plc began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority.



OSB primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending and secured funding lines. OSB originates organically through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers. It is differentiated through its use of high skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.



OSB is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels, as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by access to a securitisation programme and the Term Funding Scheme.



