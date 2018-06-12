London's FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,716.25 in afternoon trade on Tuesday as investors were left disappointed by the lack of detail in the US-North Korea agreement, although UK jobs data came in pretty solid. British Gas owner Centrica was the standout gainer as Jefferies upped the stock to 'buy' from 'hold' and lifted its price target to 165p from 140p. "While the stock has been in value territory for the last six months, we have remained on the sidelines with Centrica due to subdued earnings ...

