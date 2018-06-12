Learn About New Tools and Technology to Shape the Future of Events, Organizations and the Overall Industry at TRANSFORM USA

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / Next month leaders from UBM, Reed Exhibitions, Clarion UX, JD Events, Reed POP, National Electrical Contractors Association, Specialty Graphic Imaging Association, National Kitchen & Bath Association, North American Veterinary Conference and many others will gather at Transform USA to learn and discuss new ways to implement digital, analytics and data to enhance trade shows and conferences. This one-day event taking place in the heart of Washington, DC on July 18th, 2018 at the Newseum in Washington D.C.

'During the event we will hear about how Google AI tools, Augmented Reality, gamification, Blockchain and other technology advances are impacting the way events are being planned,' says Denzil Rankine, the Executive Chairman of AMR International. 'Panelists will provide insight on future modeling, the ways people are engaging, and how to use these new tools to best communicate to various audiences. Throughout the day attendees will engage and learn about new, innovative, affordable and scalable ways to implement the newest innovations.' Discussions will focus on:

Buzz Words in Action - There are so many new ways to engage with an audience through digital transactions, matchmaking, social media, customer interactions, and much more. Hear from top industry executives who have been using data, analytics, and digital to enhance events who will talk about what they have done, successes and challenges. Learn new ways event organizers and associations are using Google's AI tools; building a robust digital presence for members and event audiences; using statistics and metrics that are driving commerce, and investing in new lead generation platforms with enhanced digital, analytics and data collection features. Speakers include:

Bill Darcy Jr., CEO of National Kitchen and Bath Association

Amy Fischer, Group Vice President of Strategy, Insights and Innovation at Reed Exhibitions US

Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman of AMR International

Greg Topalian, CEO of Clarion UX and Leftfield Media

Stop Talking - We Did It - Come Listen - Transforming the customer experience will be the focus of this session with three industry experts who will provide insight into what they did and more specifically details on the how. There are developers, designers and creative technologist who are working on the back end creating the digital experience for attendees. Event organizers are using everything from gesture-based reactions to augmented and digital reality for sponsorship tools, taking away physical limitations to change the way in which attendees interact with vendors who are gathering information in a new way. In addition, learn about augmented reality, gamification, multi-player virtual reality, and how to use the digital experience to impact and events social media presence. Speakers include:

Tom Bohn, CEO of North American Veterinary Conference

Michael Schaiman, Senior Vice President of Digital Experience at Helios Interactive, a Freeman Company

Lance Fensterman, Global Senior Vice President - ReedPOP

Blue Sky Thinking - Modeling the Future - The digital transformation is a culture change, and that change is impacting future modeling for events and talent in the workforce. Learn how to run a company and events more effectively and efficiently as our panel envisions Exhibitions 2.0. From understanding technology on the attendee journey to how to generate innovation and more collaboration in the workforce to shifting the culture to be more human centric. This panel will also focus on the importance of technologies like Block chain to make sure every stage of the attendee journey experience is positive. Be prepared to learn how to think differently, eliminate barriers, simplify the processes, get buy in from the top and walk out with dynamic examples of bringing Exhibitions 2.0 to reality. Speakers include:

Ailis McKernan, Head of Digital, AMR International

Jamie Notter, Author of When Millennials Take Over

Deb Sexton, Former President of PCMA

Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman of AMR International

This is Transform USA's 2nd annual event, which promises to be even better than last year's highly successful US launch event. The early-bird cost to attend is $750, which will increase on June 18th. Attendees and their guests each receive a 20% discount when they bring three peers from their company. Visit www.transformusa.com for more information and to register.

About AMR International

Over 25 years AMR International has developed unparalleled experience around the globe in the events industry. Today, as the industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR's mission is to guide its transformation. AMR supports all facets of strategy, operating model improvement, data and digital, event lifecycle and transactions. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors, providing strategic M&A support on transactions of all sizes. Visit www.amrinternational.com.

