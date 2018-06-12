SQI Diagnostics Inc.: SQI Diagnostics to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / SQI Diagnostics Inc. (TSX-V: SQD; OTCQB: SQIDF), will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto, Canada.

"We are pleased to be presenting at this key conference," said Andrew Morris, CEO of SQI Diagnostics. "This conference gives us the opportunity to share with the investment community the significant commercial progress made in the past year with our diagnostic and pharma customers."

Please join us for our company presentation on June 21, 2018 at 2:00 pm.

ABOUT SQI DIAGNOSTICS

SQI Diagnostics is a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics. The Company's proprietary microarray tests and fully-automated systems are designed to simplify protein and antibody testing workflow, increase throughput, reduce costs and provide excellent data quality. For more information, please visit www.sqidiagnostics.com.

SQI INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Andrew Morris

Chief Executive Officer

416.674.9500 ext. 229

amorris@sqidiagnostics.com

Patricia Lie

VP Finance and Administration

416.674.9500 ext. 277

plie@sqidiagnostics.com

