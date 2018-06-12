Trading on Wall Street opened on a mixed note on Tuesday as investors were left disappointed by the lack of detail in the North Korean-US agreement. As of 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.10% to 25,296.97, while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.04% to 2,783.10 and the Nasdaq collected 0.16% to 7,627.37. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow Jones and dollar were both pretty quiet after the bell, a tad surprising given a 6 year high inflation reading - 2.8% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...