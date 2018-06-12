

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In recent years, several incidents have been reported were kids were forced to close down their lemonade stands or fined for not having proper permits.



Country Time Lemonade has come to rescue for those kids. The company, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, will help pay fines and permits for kids nationwide to run lemonade stands. The initiative has been named Legal-Ade.



'Life doesn't always give you lemons, but when it does, you should be able to make and share lemonade with the neighborhood without legal implications. That's why we're here to take a stand for lemonade stands across the nation. The offices of Legal-Ade are now open!' the company's website reads.



The group will cover fees up to $300 for stands that were fined in 2017 or 2018 or for permits bought this year.



'So, if your lemonade stand has incurred a fine during the 2017 or 2018 calendar year OR if you've purchased a permit for 2018 so your miniature entrepreneur can sell lemonade, turn to the good folks at Legal-Ade. We'll cover your fine or permit fees up to $300.'



According to CNN, last week, two Denver brothers selling lemonade for charity saw their stand get shut down because they didn't have a permit. In Texas, two sisters set up a lemonade stand to raise money for a Father's Day present, but they were shut down and fined for not having a permit or health department approval. And in Maryland, fines for permitless stands have reached a hefty $500.



