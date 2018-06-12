The "Europe Data Wrangling Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Data Wrangling Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

With the widespread adoption of edge analytics, data wrangling tools is expected to witness rapid adoption, across industry verticals. These tools enable the filtering of data and systemize the same for its use in AI and ML algorithms. Operations being a core function within organizations, the adoption of data wrangling tools is expected to witness significant adoption during the forecast period.

Segmentation

Based on component, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Tools and Services. The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services. Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Finance, Sales Marketing, Human Resource, Operations, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into On Demand and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into BFSI, Government Public Sector, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Travel Hospitality, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Talend Inc.

Trifacta

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Informatica

Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Vantara)

Teradata Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Datawatch Corporation

