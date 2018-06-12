The "Global Cognitive Security Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cognitive Security Market size is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 32% CAGR

Cognitive security is the application of AI technologies, which are patterned based on human thought processes used in detecting threats and protecting physical and digital systems. The self-learning security systems use data mining, pattern recognition and natural language processing methods to simulate human brain, additionally with a high-powered computer model.

Growing cases of security breaches and cyber-attacks, and growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends are the key factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Based on type, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Solution and Services.

Solution type includes Unified Log Manager Data Catalog, Real-Time Security Analytics Visualization Platform, Biometric Recognition, and Others.

Service type includes Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Application Area, the market report segments the market into Anomaly Detection Risk Mitigation, Automated Compliance Management, Threat Intelligence, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Security Type, the market report segments the market into Physical Security and Cybersecurity.

Based on Vertical, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into BFSI, Government Defense, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Cognitive Security Market

4. Global Cognitive Security Market by Application

5. Global Cognitive Security Market by Organization Size

6. Global Cognitive Security Market by Security Type

7. Global Cognitive Security Market by Vertical

8. Global Cognitive Security Market by Region

9. Competitive Study

10. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

DXC Technology

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Logrhythm, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

