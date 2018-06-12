Regulatory News:
The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, 12 June 2018 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.
All 40 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.
Among the resolutions adopted at the Meeting, Sopra Steria Group shareholders, validated the payment of a dividend of €2.40 per share in respect of 2017, with an ex-date of 3 July 2018, which will be payable as of 5 July 2018.
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
|Number of shares with voting rights
|20,524,328
|Number of shareholders attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post
|622
|Number of shares attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post
|20,983,829
|Participation rate in percentage of exercisable voting rights
|80.55%
|Ordinary General Meeting
|in favor
|abstention
|against
|Hour
|Resolution
|Vote
|Vote
|Vote
|15:28:42
|1
|Approval of the individual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017; approval of non-deductible expenses.
|20,980,338
|99.98%
|509
|<0.01%
|2,982
|0.01%
|15:29:04
|2
|Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017.
|20,980,732
|99.99%
|169
|<0.01%
|2,928
|0.01%
|15:29:26
|3
|Appropriation of earnings and determination of the dividend.
|20,777,952
|99.02%
|43
|<0.01%
|205,834
|0.98%
|15:29:47
|4
|Approval of agreements governed by Article L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code.
|16,790,927
|80.02%
|220
|<0.01%
|4,192,682
|19.98%
|15:30:11
|5
|Approval of items of compensation paid or alloted in respect of financial year 2017 to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman.
|20,919,589
|99.69%
|617
|<0.01%
|63,623
|0.30%
|15:30:34
|6
|Approval of items of compensation paid or alloted in respect of financial year 2017 to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer.
|17,776,513
|84.72%
|99
|<0.01%
|3,207,217
|15.28%
|15:30:56
|7
|Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chairman.
|20,907,372
|99.64%
|189
|<0.01%
|76,268
|0.36%
|15:31:18
|8
|Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chief Executive Officer.
|20,738,140
|98.83%
|179
|<0.01%
|245,510
|1.17%
|15:31:39
|9
|Setting of directors' fees at €500,000.
|20,769,416
|98.98%
|79
|<0.01%
|214,334
|1.02%
|15:32:02
|10
|Reappointment of a Principal Statutory Auditor.
|20,912,588
|99.66%
|232
|<0.01%
|71,009
|0.34%
|15:32:24
|11
|Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to allow the Company to buy back its own shares pursuant to Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code.
|20,956,243
|99.87%
|172
|<0.01%
|27,414
|0.13%
|Extraordinary General Meeting
|15:32:47
|12
|Authorisation for the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to retire any shares that the Company may have acquired under the terms of share buyback programmes and to reduce the share capital accordingly.
|20,776,464
|99.01%
|49
|<0.01%
|207,316
|0.99%
|15:33:11
|13
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, with preemptive rights for existing shareholders, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, up to a maximum of 40% of the share capital.
|20,583,736
|98.09%
|151
|<0.01%
|399,942
|1.91%
|15:33:41
|14
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, in the context of public offerings, up to a maximum of 20% of the share capital, falling to 10% of the share capital in the absence of priority rights.
|20,622,189
|98.28%
|259
|<0.01%
|361,381
|1.72%
|15:34:11
|15
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, by way of a private placement as provided for in paragraph II, Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital.
|20,303,963
|96.76%
|654
|<0.01%
|679,212
|3.24%
|15:34:35
|16
|Determination of the issue price of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or giving the right to an allotment of the Company's debt securities for up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital a year in the context of an increase in the share capital without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders.
|20,396,355
|97.20%
|284
|<0.01%
|587,190
|2.80%
|15:35:09
|17
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide, with or without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, to increase the number of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities to be issued by the Company, up to a maximum of 15% of the initial issue.
|19,920,062
|94.93%
|741
|<0.01%
|1,063,026
|5.07%
|15:35:36
|18
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, in return for contributions in kind, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital.
|20,559,296
|97.98%
|181
|<0.01%
|424,352
|2.02%
|15:36:03
|19
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, in return for shares tendered to a public exchange offer, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital.
|20,630,472
|98.32%
|3,103
|0.01%
|350,254
|1.67%
|15:36:35
|20
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital by capitalising premiums, reserves, earnings or other amounts that may be capitalised.
|20,983,298
|>99.99%
|230
|<0.01%
|301
|<0.01%
|15:36:59
|21
|Delegation to be given to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to issue share subscription warrants to be allotted to the shareholders free of charge in the event of a takeover bid, up to a nominal amount equal to the amount of the share capital.
|13,505,412
|64.36%
|213
|<0.01%
|7,478,204
|35.64%
|15:37:29
|22
|Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by a company of the Group, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 3% of the share capital.
|20,973,713
|99.95%
|122
|<0.01%
|9,994
|0.05%
|15:37:54
|23
|Authorisation for the Board of Directors, for a period of 38 months, to allot free shares to employees and officers of the Company and companies in the same Group, up to a maximum of 3% of the share capital.
|19,846,506
|94.58%
|206
|<0.01%
|1,137,117
|5.42%
|15:38:27
|24
|Amendment to the stipulations of Article 14 of the Articles of Association concerning Directors' terms of office and the introduction of procedures for staggering Directors' terms of office.
|17,353,629
|82.70%
|194
|<0.01%
|3,630,006
|17.30%
|15:38:53
|25
|Change in the age limit associated with the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and corresponding amendment to Article 15 of the Articles of Association.
|20,434,447
|97.38%
|315
|<0.01%
|549,067
|2.62%
|15:39:20
|26
|Appointment of Jean-Bernard Rampini as a Non-Voting Director for a term of two years.
|15,061,134
|71.77%
|2,574
|0.01%
|5,920,121
|28.21%
|Ordinary General Meeting
|15:39:47
|27
|Reappointment of Pierre Pasquier as a Director
|16,455,005
|78.42%
|117
|<0.01%
|4,528,707
|21.58%
|15:40:10
|28
|Reappointment of Éric Pasquier as a Director
|17,288,977
|82.39%
|228
|<0.01%
|3,694,624
|17.61%
|15:40:35
|29
|Reappointment of Sopra GMT as a Director
|16,092,697
|76.69%
|159
|<0.01%
|4,890,973
|23.31%
|15:40:57
|30
|Reappointment of Astrid Anciaux as a Director
|20,711,845
|98.70%
|164
|<0.01%
|271,820
|1.30%
|15:41:18
|31
|Reappointment of Éric Hayat as a Director
|16,049,316
|76.48%
|173
|<0.01%
|4,934,340
|23.51%
|15:41:39
|32
|Reappointment of Solfrid Skilbrigt as a Director
|20,711,843
|98.70%
|183
|<0.01%
|271,803
|1.30%
|15:42:01
|33
|Reappointment of Jean-Luc Placet as a Director
|20,544,542
|97.91%
|335
|<0.01%
|438,952
|2.09%
|15:42:21
|34
|Reappointment of Sylvie Rémond as a Director
|20,862,541
|99.42%
|2,953
|0.01%
|118,335
|0.56%
|15:42:44
|35
|Reappointment of Marie-Hélène Rigal-Drogerys as a Director
|17,383,941
|82.84%
|2,936
|0.01%
|3,596,952
|17.14%
|15:43:06
|36
|Reappointment of Jean-François Sammarcelli as a Director
|20,737,019
|98.82%
|3,052
|0.01%
|243,758
|1.16%
|15:43:28
|37
|Reappointment of Jessica Scale as a Director
|20,881,751
|99.51%
|619
|<0.01%
|101,459
|0.48%
|15:43:53
|38
|Appointment of Javier Monzón as a new Director
|20,857,961
|99.40%
|2,548
|0.01%
|123,320
|0.59%
|15:44:15
|39
|Appointment of Michael Gollner as a new Director
|20,880,861
|99.51%
|680
|<0.01%
|102,288
|0.49%
|15:44:35
|40
|Powers granted to carry out all legal formalities.
|20,980,144
|99.98%
|3,331
|0.02%
|354
|<0.01%
