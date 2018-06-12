Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, 12 June 2018 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.

All 40 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.

Among the resolutions adopted at the Meeting, Sopra Steria Group shareholders, validated the payment of a dividend of €2.40 per share in respect of 2017, with an ex-date of 3 July 2018, which will be payable as of 5 July 2018.

Below, the results of the vote are available on the company's website: http://www.soprasteria.com/en/investors/investors-relations/shareholders-meetings

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Number of shares with voting rights 20,524,328

Number of shareholders attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post 622

Number of shares attending the Meeting or being represented or voting by post 20,983,829

Participation rate in percentage of exercisable voting rights 80.55%

Ordinary General Meeting in favor abstention against

Hour Resolution Vote Vote Vote

15:28:42 1 Approval of the individual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017; approval of non-deductible expenses. 20,980,338 99.98% 509 <0.01% 2,982 0.01%

15:29:04 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2017. 20,980,732 99.99% 169 <0.01% 2,928 0.01%

15:29:26 3 Appropriation of earnings and determination of the dividend. 20,777,952 99.02% 43 <0.01% 205,834 0.98%

15:29:47 4 Approval of agreements governed by Article L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code. 16,790,927 80.02% 220 <0.01% 4,192,682 19.98%

15:30:11 5 Approval of items of compensation paid or alloted in respect of financial year 2017 to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman. 20,919,589 99.69% 617 <0.01% 63,623 0.30%

15:30:34 6 Approval of items of compensation paid or alloted in respect of financial year 2017 to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer. 17,776,513 84.72% 99 <0.01% 3,207,217 15.28%

15:30:56 7 Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chairman. 20,907,372 99.64% 189 <0.01% 76,268 0.36%

15:31:18 8 Approval of the principles and criteria for the determination, distribution and allocation of items of compensation for the Chief Executive Officer. 20,738,140 98.83% 179 <0.01% 245,510 1.17%

15:31:39 9 Setting of directors' fees at €500,000. 20,769,416 98.98% 79 <0.01% 214,334 1.02%

15:32:02 10 Reappointment of a Principal Statutory Auditor. 20,912,588 99.66% 232 <0.01% 71,009 0.34%

15:32:24 11 Authorisation granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to allow the Company to buy back its own shares pursuant to Article L. 225-209 of the French Commercial Code. 20,956,243 99.87% 172 <0.01% 27,414 0.13%

Extraordinary General Meeting

15:32:47 12 Authorisation for the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to retire any shares that the Company may have acquired under the terms of share buyback programmes and to reduce the share capital accordingly. 20,776,464 99.01% 49 <0.01% 207,316 0.99%

15:33:11 13 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, with preemptive rights for existing shareholders, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, up to a maximum of 40% of the share capital. 20,583,736 98.09% 151 <0.01% 399,942 1.91%

15:33:41 14 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, in the context of public offerings, up to a maximum of 20% of the share capital, falling to 10% of the share capital in the absence of priority rights. 20,622,189 98.28% 259 <0.01% 361,381 1.72%

15:34:11 15 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, by issuing ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, by way of a private placement as provided for in paragraph II, Article L. 411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. 20,303,963 96.76% 654 <0.01% 679,212 3.24%

15:34:35 16 Determination of the issue price of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or giving the right to an allotment of the Company's debt securities for up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital a year in the context of an increase in the share capital without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders. 20,396,355 97.20% 284 <0.01% 587,190 2.80%

15:35:09 17 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide, with or without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, to increase the number of ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities to be issued by the Company, up to a maximum of 15% of the initial issue. 19,920,062 94.93% 741 <0.01% 1,063,026 5.07%

15:35:36 18 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, in return for contributions in kind, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. 20,559,296 97.98% 181 <0.01% 424,352 2.02%

15:36:03 19 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue ordinary shares and/or securities giving access to equity and/or entitling the holder to an allotment of debt securities issued by the Company, without preemptive rights for existing shareholders, in return for shares tendered to a public exchange offer, up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital. 20,630,472 98.32% 3,103 0.01% 350,254 1.67%

15:36:35 20 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital by capitalising premiums, reserves, earnings or other amounts that may be capitalised. 20,983,298 >99.99% 230 <0.01% 301 <0.01%

15:36:59 21 Delegation to be given to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, to issue share subscription warrants to be allotted to the shareholders free of charge in the event of a takeover bid, up to a nominal amount equal to the amount of the share capital. 13,505,412 64.36% 213 <0.01% 7,478,204 35.64%

15:37:29 22 Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to decide to increase the share capital, without preemptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by a company of the Group, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 3% of the share capital. 20,973,713 99.95% 122 <0.01% 9,994 0.05%

15:37:54 23 Authorisation for the Board of Directors, for a period of 38 months, to allot free shares to employees and officers of the Company and companies in the same Group, up to a maximum of 3% of the share capital. 19,846,506 94.58% 206 <0.01% 1,137,117 5.42%

15:38:27 24 Amendment to the stipulations of Article 14 of the Articles of Association concerning Directors' terms of office and the introduction of procedures for staggering Directors' terms of office. 17,353,629 82.70% 194 <0.01% 3,630,006 17.30%

15:38:53 25 Change in the age limit associated with the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and corresponding amendment to Article 15 of the Articles of Association. 20,434,447 97.38% 315 <0.01% 549,067 2.62%

15:39:20 26 Appointment of Jean-Bernard Rampini as a Non-Voting Director for a term of two years. 15,061,134 71.77% 2,574 0.01% 5,920,121 28.21%

Ordinary General Meeting

15:39:47 27 Reappointment of Pierre Pasquier as a Director 16,455,005 78.42% 117 <0.01% 4,528,707 21.58%

15:40:10 28 Reappointment of Éric Pasquier as a Director 17,288,977 82.39% 228 <0.01% 3,694,624 17.61%

15:40:35 29 Reappointment of Sopra GMT as a Director 16,092,697 76.69% 159 <0.01% 4,890,973 23.31%

15:40:57 30 Reappointment of Astrid Anciaux as a Director 20,711,845 98.70% 164 <0.01% 271,820 1.30%

15:41:18 31 Reappointment of Éric Hayat as a Director 16,049,316 76.48% 173 <0.01% 4,934,340 23.51%

15:41:39 32 Reappointment of Solfrid Skilbrigt as a Director 20,711,843 98.70% 183 <0.01% 271,803 1.30%

15:42:01 33 Reappointment of Jean-Luc Placet as a Director 20,544,542 97.91% 335 <0.01% 438,952 2.09%

15:42:21 34 Reappointment of Sylvie Rémond as a Director 20,862,541 99.42% 2,953 0.01% 118,335 0.56%

15:42:44 35 Reappointment of Marie-Hélène Rigal-Drogerys as a Director 17,383,941 82.84% 2,936 0.01% 3,596,952 17.14%

15:43:06 36 Reappointment of Jean-François Sammarcelli as a Director 20,737,019 98.82% 3,052 0.01% 243,758 1.16%

15:43:28 37 Reappointment of Jessica Scale as a Director 20,881,751 99.51% 619 <0.01% 101,459 0.48%

15:43:53 38 Appointment of Javier Monzón as a new Director 20,857,961 99.40% 2,548 0.01% 123,320 0.59%

15:44:15 39 Appointment of Michael Gollner as a new Director 20,880,861 99.51% 680 <0.01% 102,288 0.49%