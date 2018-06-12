The global microbiology reagents market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the market's growth is the rise in elderly population. The increase in median age because of the increase in life expectancy or longevity is resulting in the increase in the number of older people. The rise in life expectancy is due to the improvement in healthcare and changes in lifestyle. The most common microbial diseases affecting aged people are urinary tract infection, skin infection, bacterial pneumonia, influenza, and gastrointestinal infections. As old people have low immunity and low metabolism, they need to undergo diagnostic tests such as microbial testing on a regular basis. This has resulted in an increased demand for microbiology reagents that reveal details about the disease and the causal microorganisms, on the basis of which, the physician or the doctor diagnoses and decides the best course of treatment.

This market research report by Technavio on the global microbiology reagents market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights bioproduction driving demand for microbial culture as one of the key emerging trends in the global microbiology reagents market:

Global microbiology reagents market: Bioproduction driving demand for microbial culture

Bioproduction is a type of manufacturing that utilizes microorganisms to produce commercially important biomolecules and biomaterials for use in food and beverage processing. The microorganisms associated with or intentionally added to food substrates allow the enhancement of the quality, features, and characteristics of food products. This has resulted in the food industry focusing on expanding the use of fermentation.

"Some microorganisms have fundamental properties that are beneficial in food production and processing. These microorganisms are used to produce a variety of fermented foods from raw animal and plant materials. The fermentative activities of microorganisms such as yeast provide acidic and organoleptic properties to fermented food products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onlife science research tools.

Global microbiology reagents market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global microbiology reagents market into the following applications (pharmaceutical and healthcare) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the Americas held the highest share of the global microbiology reagents market, accounting for a market share of over 40%. This was due to the better healthcare infrastructure in the region. It was followed by EMEA, which occupied the second largest share in the market due to the shift toward preventive and personalized healthcare.

