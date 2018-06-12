Concord, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - U.S.-based wireless MVNO Flash Wireless recently announced that it will be partnering with Fortegra to offer a customized mobile device protection program for its customer base to further enhance the customer experience.

Flash Wireless operates on two of the nation's top 4G LTE networks. Unlike other wireless providers, Flash Wireless gives their customers total flexibility. Customers can choose their network, bring their own device and mobile number, and sign up for an unlimited* data plan for as low as $39.99** per line. There are no annual contracts and Flash Wireless customers can even get their wireless service for free*** through the company's customer referral program.

Starting July 2, 2018, Flash Wireless customers will have access to customized ProtectCELL plans provided by Fortegra. These comprehensive protection products will be available for all mobile device makes and models and each new, monthly, on-bill plan to ensure that customers can receive device protection, all with a 'No Hassle' service experience.

"We're excited to be partnering with Fortegra to provide our customers a hassle-free, no worry handset protection product that also provides additional levels of personal security," said Jim Patterson, Vice President and General Manager of Flash Wireless. "ProtectCELL enhances and complements our portfolio of products and services. I'm confident that our relationship with Fortegra will increase our customer retention and satisfaction."

"Fortegra and Flash Wireless have both built our brands on doing what is right for the customer, so we are perfectly aligned for this relationship," said Jon Mikow, Vice President of Wireless at Fortegra. "We're proud to be working with Flash Wireless and welcome the opportunity to create an exclusive offering to fit the needs of their customers."

About Fortegra

Fortegra Financial Corporation, a subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), is a single source insurance services company that, through its subsidiaries and a network of preferred partners, offers a range of consumer protection options including credit insurance, warranty products, automotive solutions, and specialty underwriting programs. Delivering multi-faceted coverage with an unmatched service experience for both resellers and their customers, Fortegra solves immediate, everyday needs, empowering consumers to worry less and Experience More.

About Flash Wireless

Flash Wireless is a division of direct-selling powerhouse ACN, Inc. and provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. Flash Wireless operates on two highly reliable networks, the Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network and America's Largest and Most Reliable Network. Flash Wireless offers customers great value on unlimited* plans with no annual service contracts. Learn more about Flash Wireless at www.flashwireless.com.

About ACN, Inc.

Founded in 1993, ACN is the world's largest direct seller of telecommunications, energy and other essential services for residential and business customers. ACN provides the services people need and use every day including Home Phone, Wireless, Energy, Television, Home Security & Automation, High Speed Internet and Technical Support. ACN operates in 25 countries with offices located throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Pacific. For more information on ACN's home-based business opportunity, visit acninc.com. For information on ACN's complete product suite in the U.S., visit myacn.com.

*Unlimited data plans allow high speed data access (up to 4G LTE speeds with compatible network and device) only up to 22GB per line. After the 22GB limit is reached, Flash Wireless may slow data to as low as 128 kbps for the remainder of the applicable billing cycle. All usage is subject to the Flash Wireless Acceptable Use Policy and Terms and Conditions. See flashwireless.com for complete details. **Monthly price excludes taxes, surcharges and fees. ***Customer remains responsible for payment of all applicable taxes, surcharges and fees and any charges for additional features. Terms and conditions apply. See flashwireless.com for complete details.

Media Contact Information

Andrea Williams

andrea.williams@acninc.com

