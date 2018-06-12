In this transformative era of the tax and accounting profession, forward-looking firms have an opportunity to leverage integrated business intelligence tools to turn disparate data into intelligent insights. Today, during the AICPA Engage conference, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting announced CCH Axcess Data Insights, a set of visual dashboards that illustrate the firm's end-to-end processes, developed to support strategic decision making about firm profitability and operations.

Today, the health of a firm is often monitored through static reports that are periodically generated. In addition to being time consuming, static reports quickly become out of date, are inflexible and can be difficult to use.

"Visual dashboards represent technology for the real-world. With data visualization, trends are easy to identify," said Jason Marx, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, North America. "Static reports show a picture of the past. Visual dashboards provide insights for future action."

With the CCH Axcess Data Insights, firms can:

Access near-real-time data any time, and monitor Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) daily to spot trends and stay ahead of potential challenges

Filter, sort and modify dashboard views such as Firm, Partner, Staff, Profitability, Project and Client, to identify strong and weak revenue streams, inefficient internal processes and employee performance, and take action

With CCH Axcess Data Insights, CCH Axcess is the only tax preparation and compliance software with out-of-the box business intelligence dashboards. Unlike typical business intelligence solutions CCH Axcess Data Insights requires minimal implementation and set-up time. A demonstration of CCH Axcess Data Insights can be seen in Booth 411 at AICPA Engage.

