

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday as inflation data cemented expectations for an interest rate hike tomorrow.



Gold eased $4.30 to $1289.90/ox at last check.



A report released by the Labor Department showed another modest increase in consumer prices in the U.S. in the month of May.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in May, matching the increase seen in April as well as economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still increased by 0.2 percent in May after inching up by 0.1 percent in April. The core price growth also matched expectations.



Markets continued to assess the historic meeting between the U.S. and North Korea.



'The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity,' according to a docusment released by the White House.



