Technavio analysts forecast the global premium cosmetics market to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006336/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global premium cosmetics market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Multichannel marketing is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global premium cosmetics market. Social media plays an important role in increasing product awareness. The presence of social media is a boon for any industry as it provides a platform to engage with consumers actively. Consumers are increasingly inclined toward social networking and blogs to educate themselves about premium cosmetic products.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global premium cosmetics market:

Global premium cosmetics market: Innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

The global premium cosmetics market demands regular innovations as customers are on the lookout for innovative products that offer an optimal level of usage. Customers across the globe seek premium cosmetics that address multiple concerns such as skincare, hair care, and baby care within a minimal time span. Therefore, vendors are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium cosmetics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forresearch on cosmetics and toiletry, "The demand for premium products is particularly high in North America and Western European countries. Product premiumization acts as a price driver as it boosts the revenue of the vendors. For instance, a major vendor offers an anti-aging product, which provides multifunctional benefits to consumers. Despite being expensive, it is one of the popular products among consumers."

Global premium cosmetics market: Skincare products segment leads the market

This market research report segments the global premium cosmetics market into the following products (skincare products, fragrances, color cosmetics, hair care products, sun care products, deodorants, baby care products, and bath products) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the eight major products, the skincare products segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to approximately 37% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global premium cosmetics market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of over 36%. This region is anticipated to project steady growth during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006336/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com