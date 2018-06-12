Solid-state battery technology and materials innovation firm Ilika saw its shares rocket on Tuesday after receiving an offer of grant funding through the Faraday Battery Challenge Programme. The AIM-traded company said the grant, which was announced by business secretary Greg Clark, is part of the government's Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, which aims to bring together leading research with businesses to take on societal and economic challenges. Specifically, the grant of £22m has been ...

