The global pro AV market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 11% over the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006347/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global pro AV market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the increased use of digital signage. Pro AV is an essential component of digital signage. Products such as displays and sound reinforcement are used for digital signage. Signage is a tool used by corporates and businesses to display contents to be conveyed to the target audience. The retail industry is one of the key segments witnessing the adoption of digital signage systems to influence the buying behavior of the target audience.

This market research report on the global pro AV market 2018-2022provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights training for pro AV equipment as one of the key emerging trends in the global pro AV market:

Global pro AV market: Training for pro AV equipment

Established vendors of pro AV equipment are training users on the use of such equipment. This trend is expected to gain traction during the forecast period. In February 2017, Epson designed a new program to help engineers, operators, and sales personnel develop expertise in Epson's latest AV technology. This program was designed to help AV professionals acquire detailed knowledge and understanding of Epson's complete range of AV solutions. It would help them experience the arrangement, maintenance, operation, and marketing of these technologies across the pro AV rental sector. It serves the events and retail, educational and business sectors as well.

"The increased demand for pro AV equipment is paving the way to advances in technologies. With the emergence of new products and platforms, pro AV vendors have begun integrating support for new categories such as VR content. The adoption and integration of such specialized content in the existing pro AV ecosystem will increase during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global pro AV market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global pro AV market by type (products and services) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas held the highest share of the global pro AV market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 43%, followed by APAC and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness a significant increase of more than 10% of its market share over the forecast period to surpass the Americas by 2022. The market of the Americas and EMEA will witness a substantial decline over the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006347/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com