WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Tesla (TSLA) are extending a recent upward move during trading on Tuesday, surging up by 3.2 percent. Earlier in the session, Tesla reached its best intraday level in over three months.



The continued advance by Tesla comes after KeyBanc's Brad Erickson raised his forecast for sales of the electric car maker's Model 3 vehicles in the second quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX