The "Europe Cognitive Security Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Cognitive Security Market is expected to witness market growth of 31% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Government regulations and growing need to strengthening security systems are the factors that is expected to drive the anomaly detection and risk mitigation application growth. These kinds of security systems are designed to solve problems without the need for human intervention.

Report Segmentation

Based on type, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Solution and Services.

Solution type includes Unified Log Manager Data Catalog, Real-Time Security Analytics Visualization Platform, Biometric Recognition, and Others.

Service type includes Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Application Area, the market report segments the market into Anomaly Detection Risk Mitigation, Automated Compliance Management, Threat Intelligence, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Security Type, the market report segments the market into Physical Security and Cybersecurity.

Based on Vertical, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into BFSI, Government Defense, Energy Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom IT, Education, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Cognitive Security Market

Chapter 4. Europe Cognitive Security Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Cognitive Security Market by Organization Size

Chapter 6. Europe Cognitive Security Market by Security Type

Chapter 7. Europe Cognitive Security Market by Vertical

Chapter 8. Europe Cognitive Security Market by Country

Chapter 9. Competitive Study

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

DXC Technology

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Logrhythm, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

