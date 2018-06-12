Tuesday appeared set to be a near mirror image of the previous session's price action, with agriculture futures bouncing back sharply alongside losses in energy futures. Lighting a fire under CBoT corn and wheat futures, following recent dry conditions in the south of the country, on Tuesday the US Department of Agriculture cut its forecast for Russia's wheat crop by 4.9% to 68.5m tonnes. As of 1844 BST, the news was seeing July 2018 CBoT futures add 2.59% to $3.7675 per bushel, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...