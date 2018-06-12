The "Europe Machine Safety Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Machine Safety Market is expected to witness market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The assembly applications segment is expected to witness grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Assembling is a continuous, fast, and precise process; therefore, the need for error-free processes is vital.

Machinery movements and other potential hazards could harm the workers; therefore, the adoption of machine safety measures for assembly applications becomes vital. The machine safety systems implementation involves the use of a shield or device which protects the human body from being exposed to hazardous area of a machine.

Based on Implementation, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Embedded Component and Individual Component.

Based on Component, the market report segments the market into Presence-Sensing Safety Sensors, Emergency Stop Devices, Programmable Safety Systems (Safety PLCs), Safety Controller/Modules/Relays, Safety Interlock Switches, and Others.

Based on End User, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Automotive Transportation, Oil Gas, Chemicals, Semiconductor Electronics, Food Beverages, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others.

Based on Application, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Robotics, Packaging, Assembly, Material Handling, Metal Working, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Machine Safety market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Machine Safety Market

Chapter 4. Europe Machine Safety Market by Component

Chapter 5. Europe Machine Safety Market by End User

Chapter 6. Europe Machine Safety Market by Application

Chapter 7. Europe Machine Safety Market by Country

Chapter 8. Competitive Study

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

SICK AG

Keyence Corporation

Banner Engineering

