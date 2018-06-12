The "Europe Data Monetization Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Data Monetization Market is expected to witness market growth of 26% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).
Rapid changes in the business landscape have encouraged enterprises to implement data monetization tools to gain operational efficiency. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is among the leading segments with large amount of data gathered from various sources, such as capital markets, insurance, asset management, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and online transactions.
Identify customer spending patterns and accordingly offering personalized products is expected to drive the demand for data monetization tools within the BFSI vertical.
Based on Business Function, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Sales Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Operations, and Others.
Based on Data Type, the market report segments the market into Customer Data, Financial Data, Supplies Data, and Others.
Based on Organization Size, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
Based on Vertical, the Data Monetization market segments the market into BFSI, Consumer Goods, Government Defense, Healthcare, Transportation Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media Entertainment, and Others.
Based on Countries, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Europe Data Monetization Market
Chapter 4. Europe Data Monetization Market by Data Type
Chapter 5. Europe Data Monetization Market by Organization Size
Chapter 6. Europe Data Monetization Market by Vertical
Chapter 7. Europe Data Monetization Market by Country
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
- Accenture Plc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Virtusa Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Gemalto NV
- NetScout Systems, Inc.
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- Adastra Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3h8t6r/europe_data?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006415/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Big Data