The Europe Data Monetization Market is expected to witness market growth of 26% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Rapid changes in the business landscape have encouraged enterprises to implement data monetization tools to gain operational efficiency. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is among the leading segments with large amount of data gathered from various sources, such as capital markets, insurance, asset management, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), and online transactions.

Identify customer spending patterns and accordingly offering personalized products is expected to drive the demand for data monetization tools within the BFSI vertical.

Based on Business Function, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Sales Marketing, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Operations, and Others.

Based on Data Type, the market report segments the market into Customer Data, Financial Data, Supplies Data, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the Data Monetization market segments the market into BFSI, Consumer Goods, Government Defense, Healthcare, Transportation Logistics, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media Entertainment, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Data Monetization market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

