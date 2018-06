WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, shares of Twitter (TWTR) continue to see significant strength in late-day trading on Tuesday. Twitter is currently up by 4.9 percent after reaching its best intraday level in three years.



The jump by Twitter comes after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on the social media giant's stock to $50 from $39, citing strengthening advertising momentum.



