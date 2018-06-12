Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Hydro66") (formerly Caza Gold Corp.) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "SIX" effective at the market open on Wednesday June 13th, 2018.

"Listing on the CSE represents an important achievement for the Company and will enhance shareholder value through increased stock liquidity and market exposure. Trading on the CSE expands our potential investor base and we are grateful for all of the assistance provided by the CSE. The listing will give us a strong platform to execute on our plans to build a best of breed world class company with our clients and community." said the Company's CEO, Anne Graf.

The Company would also like to announce that it has granted 225,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.50 per share and expiring on June 12th, 2021, to an officer and consultant of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant. The stock options have a term of three (3) years, subject to one-third of the grant vesting on the grant date and every year thereafter with full vesting in the first two years of the term.

About Hydro66

Hydro66, through its wholly owned subsidiary, is the sole shareholder of Hydro66 UK Limited ("Hydro66 UK"), an award-winning datacenter company with operations in Boden, Northern Sweden. The Company that has been operating since 2014 and offers colocation services to enterprise and cryptocurrency customers. The Company has a current installed operating capacity of 11MW with an additional 8MW of capacity under construction. The site has potential capacity and reserved power of 42MW, providing for the opportunity for continued expansion in the future. The site uses 100% hydro-power and an innovative building and cooling system.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Paul Morrison

Chief Commercial Officer of Hydro66 UK Limited

Paul.morrison@hydro66.com

(+44) 7789 915 147

or

Jason Atkinson

Jason.atkinson@hydro66.com

(+1) 647-938-5266

