On May 20th, when JD.com's stock price was trading at 52-week lows, we wrote the following article: JD.com, Chinese Giant Internet Stock, May Be Firing A Buy Signal. We analyzed its financials, fundamental conditions and market trends in its industry as well as country. Based on the analysis of all these data points we concluded that "it is clear that this is a buy opportunity more than anything else. However, the chart of JD suggests this stock is trading at critical support right now." Indeed, any market or stock trading at important support levels looks scary. Not only does it look scary, ...

