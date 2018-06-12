

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tuesday said it has accepted an offer from Platinum Equity to acquire its LifeScan business for about $2.1 billion.



LifeScan Inc. is popular for its blood glucose monitoring products, including the OneTouch brand of products, with 2017 net revenue of around $1.5 billion.



On March 16, Johnson & Johnson received an offer from Platinum Equity, a private investment firm, to buy its LifeScan business for about $2.1 billion



'This acceptance was made after consultation with relevant works councils and trade unions,' JNJ said in a statement.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2018, subject to the satisfaction of regulatory clearances and other customary closing conditions.



