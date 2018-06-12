

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.14 billion, or $5.42 per share. This compares with $0.78 billion, or $3.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $2.39 billion from $2.33 billion last year.



H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.14 Bln. vs. $0.78 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.42 vs. $3.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.27 -Revenue (Q4): $2.39 Bln vs. $2.33 Bln last year.



