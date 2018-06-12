XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Honors Driver Mark Tomondi for Three Million Miles Accident-Free

XPO Logistics Honors Driver Mark Tomondi for Three Million Miles Accident-Free

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 12, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), one of the largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America, today honored Mark Tomondi for driving three million consecutive miles without a preventable accident. Tomondi has been a professional truck driver for more than 38 years, and is based at XPO's LTL facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "Mark's commitment to safety reflects our core values as a company and inspires our more than 13,000 drivers as they head out on the road each day. We applaud Mark for achieving his perfect safety record."

Earlier this year, Fortune magazine recognized XPO as one of the World's Most Admired Companies, in part due to XPO's commitment to its workplace culture. The company is an industry advocate for safe driving practices, with commercial driving schools nationwide that offer students free tuition, income while training and a quality driving career upon graduation. For more information about driver training and jobs, visit the Drive For Us (https://www.xpo.com/work-for-us/driver-jobs) page on XPO's website.



