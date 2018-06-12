Eastern Property Holdings Limited (EPH) / Results of the Annual General Meeting 2018 of Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

held on 12 June 2018, at 11 a.m. at Hotel Bristol, Kärtner Ring 1, 1010 Vienna, Austria

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') on 12th June 2018. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM released on 16 May 2018 were passed.

The following approvals and resolutions were duly passed by the Annual General Meeting:

1) Approval of the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2017

2) Approval of the Directors' proposal to not pay a dividend for the year ending 31 December 2017

3) New election of Deloitte AG, Zurich as EPH's auditor for a period of one year

Eastern Property Holdings Ltd. is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange which holds interest in office, residential and retail properties. EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on Eastern Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400.

