MeiraGTx Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (Nasdaq:MGTX), a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $15.00 per share. The gross proceeds to MeiraGTx, before underwriting discounts and commissions, are $75,000,000. All of the ordinary shares in the offering were sold by MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx's ordinary shares commenced trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 8, 2018 under the ticker symbol "MGTX."

BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan acted as the lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 7, 2018. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; (mailto:dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com;)Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: (888) 603-5847 or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com); or Evercore ISI, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by phone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with four ongoing clinical programs and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that provides depth across both product candidates and indications. Though initially focusing on the eye, salivary gland and central nervous system, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases. In addition, MeiraGTx is also developing a gene regulation platform that has the potential to transform the gene therapy landscape by opening up new treatment possibilities.

Contacts

Investors:

MeiraGTx

Investors@meiragtx.com (mailto:Investors@meiragtx.com)

or

Media:

W2O pure

Kelly Boothe, (415) 946-1076

kboothe@w2ogroup.com (mailto:kboothe@w2ogroup.com)

