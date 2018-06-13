Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Jaguar Financial Corporation (TSXV: JFC ) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announces implementation of the consolidation of its share capital on a 10 for 1 basis, consolidating its 109,103,830 currently outstanding common shares to 10,910,383 common shares (the "Consolidation"). Shareholder authorization to effect the share consolidation was approved at the Company's annual and general special meeting held on June 22, 2017. In accordance with the constating documents of the Company and the aforementioned shareholder approval, the board of directors of the Company passed a resolution authorizing the Consolidation.

The Company's common shares will continue to be traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol "JFC" on a post-consolidation basis and under a new CUSIP number - 47008T208 / ISIN number - CA47008T2083.

The Company's common shares are scheduled to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the Exchange at market open on June 13, 2018. A letter of transmittal will be mailed to all registered shareholders with instructions on how to exchange existing share certificate(s) for new share certificate(s). Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through TSX Trust Company or shareholders may also obtain a copy of the letter of transmittal by accessing the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Until surrendered, each certificate formerly representing common shares of the Company will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

No fractional post-consolidation common shares will be issued. Where the consolidation will result in a fractional share that is less than one half of a post-consolidation common share, such fractional share will be cancelled, without further compensation. Where the consolidation will result in a fractional share that is one-half of a post-consolidation common share or more, such share will be rounded up to one whole post-consolidation common share.

Further details with respect to the Consolidation are contained in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2017, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The exercise price and number of common shares of the Company issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding stock options, warrants or other convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

The Company does not intend to change its name or seek a new stock trading symbol from the Exchange in connection with the Consolidation.

About Jaguar Financial Corporation

Jaguar is a Canadian merchant bank that generally invests in undervalued, overlooked and underappreciated public companies where Jaguar determines that one or more changes could be made to create shareholder value.

