This year again, the readership of Intelligent Trading Technology picked NovaTick, the pure FPGA market data ticker plant by NovaSparks, from many competitive feed handler solutions

NovaSparks, the leading field programmable gate array (FPGA) market data company, today announced that the readership of Intelligent Trading Technology voted NovaTick as the best high-performance hardware data feed handler solution for the second straight year at a ceremony held on June 12 in New York. This award validates NovaSparks' FPGA-centric approach, which allows for the delivery of extremely low and highly deterministic latency that cannot be achieved with traditional software solutions. The Intelligent Trading Technology (ITT) Awards 2018 Ceremony recognizes specialized vendors in trading technologies within capital markets.

We are very pleased to offer our congratulations to NovaSparks on their prestigious ITT Award win. The 10,000 readers of our Intelligent Trading Technology community clearly voted NovaSparks 'Best High-Performance Data Feed Handler Hardware'," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group, which hosts the ITT Awards.

"We are honored to have been selected once again from such a vast pool of innovative companies," said NovaSparks CEO, Luc Burgun. "Banks and trading firms are increasingly utilizing FPGA-based solutions to help them optimize their trading infrastructure thanks to the low latency they deliver. We are pleased to be recognized as the leading vendor in this space."

This second award comes after a year marked with innovation during which the company launched the "U.S. Equities in a Box" solution offering banks and trading firms the ability to process the entire U.S. equity market in a single NovaTick 2U appliance and in less than one microsecond at the 99.9 percentile. NovaSparks also unveiled a pure FPGA tick-to-trade development platform in partnership with Solarflare, as well as an optimized market data distribution capability for low bandwidth microwave networks, which automatically shapes and conflates data flow during high bursts of traffic.

NovaTick is built on an FPGA-centric architecture, augmented with tightly integrated multi-core Intel processors to support non-latency sensitive tasks such as exchange recovery functions. NovaSparks' ticker plant has a single application programming interface (API), which allows banks and trading firms to integrate additional feed-handlers quickly and effortlessly.

About NovaSparks, Inc.

NovaSparks is the leader in FPGA-based high performance and ultra-low latency market data solutions for the financial industry. NovaSparks' unique FPGA centric approach delivers sub microsecond processing latency including book building, even during market peak periods. Available for over 60 feeds among the major Equity, Futures and Options venues across North America, Europe and Asia, the feed handlers are packaged in easy-to-deploy appliances offering an extensive fan-out capability for market data distribution. Founded in 2008 and backed by well-established investors, NovaSparks' offices are located in Paris, France and New York, USA.

For more information, please contact Barbara Rizzatti at 971-998-9404 or marketing@novasparks.com. Follow us on Twitter: @NovaSparksFPGA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180612006562/en/

Contacts:

NovaSparks

Barbara Rizzatti, 971-998-9404

marketing@novasparks.com