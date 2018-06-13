Photos from the Authorised Engineering Organisation Award Ceremony



Hitachi Ltd Corporate Communications Tel: +81-3-3258-1111

SYDNEY, AUS, June 12, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE:6501) today announced that the company was awarded Authorised Engineering Organisation (AEO) status by the Asset Standards Authority (ASA), an independent unit of Transport for NSW (TfNSW) in Australia. This prestigious and well-deserved status consolidates the fact that the New South Wales (NSW) state government recognises the integrity and robustness of Hitachi's quality systems and management processes.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_HitachiEngineeringAwardCeremony.jpgPhotos from the Authorised Engineering Organisation Award CeremonyTransport infrastructure such as railway signalling systems need to meet stakeholders' expectations and provide value and safety to the customer through the entire lifecycle of the asset. In NSW Australia, the AEO Framework ensures that engineering and transport delivery services are delivered by capable and competent organisations.The AEO Model is managed by the ASA, the division of TfNSW responsible for administering transport asset standards. Based on ASA guidance, which makes reference to international standards such as ISO55001 (Asset Management)(1) and ISO 15288(2), the "AEO Requirement" stipulates the necessary processes to meet the customer's requirements such as the product engineering management process(3). As a result of the assessment done by the ASA, the organisation recognised Hitachi's compliance with the AEO requirements and Hitachi was awarded AEO status with scope to supply engineering services (including design, manufacture, testing etc) for onboard systems for Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and Automatic Train Operation (ATO) systems.Hitachi is contributing to the advancement of the Australian rail industry by supplying railway system solutions of high quality and reliability. As an AEO, Hitachi will continue to provide safe and reliable solutions to the NSW customer through its close working relationship with TfNSW.Hitachi has supplied railway system solutions of high-quality and high reliability to the Australian market and attaining AEO status aligns with our objective of continuing to expand our railway systems business in Australia.(1) ISO 55001 Asset management - Management systems - Requirements(2) ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 Systems and software engineering - System life cycle processes(3) The mandatory process to supply the product with user satisfaction and reliability such as Requirement Management, Product Safety Management, Product Reliability, Availability and Maintainability Management, Competence Management, Configuration Management and Resource ManagementAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, delivers innovations that answer society's challenges with our talented team and proven experience in global markets. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal 2014 (ended March 31, 2015) totaled 9,761 billion yen ($81.3 billion). Hitachi is focusing more than ever on the Social Innovation Business, which includes power & infrastructure systems, information & telecommunication systems, construction machinery, high functional materials & components, automotive systems, healthcare and others. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.