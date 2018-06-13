

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - A federal judge ruled Tuesday that AT&T Inc. (T) can proceed with its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (TWX) without any conditions.



U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said that the U.S. Justice Department hadn't proved its case that the deal would suppress competition in the pay-TV industry.



David McAtee, AT&T General Counsel said, 'We are pleased that, after conducting a full and fair trial on the merits, the Court has categorically rejected the government's lawsuit to block our merger with Time Warner. We thank the Court for its thorough and timely examination of the evidence, and we compliment our colleagues at the Department of Justice on their dedicated representation of the government.'



David McAtee said, 'We look forward to closing the merger on or before June 20 so we can begin to give consumers video entertainment that is more affordable, mobile, and innovative.'



AT&T's deal for Time Warner has been pending since October 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX