

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) said that it will eliminate about 9% of its workforce, trimming mostly salaried positions.



The layoffs of about 3,500 employees come as Chief Executive Elon Musk reorganizes Tesla's management structure to make it flatter, and as the company tries to ramp up production of the all-electric Model 3 compact sedan.



In a memo to employees, Mr. Musk said the job cuts are mostly aimed at salaried staff and won't affect production workers assembling the company's vehicles. 'This will not affect our ability to reach Model 3 production targets in the coming months,' he wrote.



Musk has promised to finally reach the goal of making 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week by the end of June-a rate that if maintained would allow the company to show a profit in the third and fourth quarters, he has said.



