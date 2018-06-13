New Ideas Start Here

The JAPAN Best Incentive Travel Awards 2018 campaign organized by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) is now opened for entries and submissions will be accepted until 13 July 2018 at 5pm (UTC+9). The awards ceremony will be held on 19 September 2018 at Hotel New Otani, Tokyo.

The Japan Incentive Travel Awards aims to recognize outstanding achievers among global meeting and incentives planners for their delivery of unique programs and experiences for incentive tours to Japan, and showcasing the attractions of Japan as an ideal incentive destination to the world.

Eligibility Eligible incentive tours must have taken place between 1 April 2017 and 31 March 2018 with at least 100 room nights*.

*One room night is based on one person staying for one night (For e.g. 20 persons x 5 nights 100 room nights) You must submit the relevant documents of the incentive tour conducted together with the photos as entry proof. If your entry is selected for the prize, the detailed information of your event will be featured on JNTO's website. However, the name of your client will not be disclosed.



Prizes Three winners will be invited to Japan for the awards ceremony with complimentary return round trip business class airfare provided. JNTO will offer each winner a fully hosted inspection trip with more chances to explore new incentive and "WOW" ideas for your future incentive tour planning. The winners will have the privilege to use the "JAPAN Best Incentive Travel Awards 2018" logo for all advertising and marketing promotional activities for a period of three years. The logo for printing materials such as brochures as well as websites is also available.



