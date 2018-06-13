

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that it has completed a competitive tender process for the appointment of a new external auditor. Subject to shareholder approval, KPMG will be appointed from the financial year beginning 1 January 2020.



Shareholder approval to confirm the appointment of KPMG will be sought at Rio Tinto's annual general meetings in 2020. PwC remains Rio Tinto's external auditor, and will undertake the audit of Rio Tinto for the 2019 financial year, subject to reappointment by shareholders at the 2019 annual general meetings.



