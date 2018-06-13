

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kingfisher plc. (KGF.L) announces the results of voting on resolutions at its Annual General Meeting. A poll was held on each of the resolutions which were all passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 16 were passed as ordinary resolutions; resolutions 17 to 20 were passed as special resolutions. The company's shareholders approved the directors' remuneration report.



The Company also confirms that, following the conclusion of the Company's 2018 AGM, Andrew Bonfield retired from the Board and Jeff Carr became Chairman of the Audit Committee. Jeff Carr is also now a member of the Nomination Committee.



