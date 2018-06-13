sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,679 Euro		-0,011
-1,59 %
WKN: A1JLBK ISIN: CA4858471077 Ticker-Symbol: 31Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KATANGA MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KATANGA MINING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,60
0,70
12.06.
0,84
0,866
12.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KATANGA MINING LTD
KATANGA MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KATANGA MINING LTD0,679-1,59 %