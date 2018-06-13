

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) noted the announcement today by Katanga Mining Limited in which it announced the settlement of the Democratic Republic of the Congo or DRC legal dispute with La Générale des Carrières et des Mines or 'Gécamines' and an agreement for the resolution of the capital deficiency at Katanga's 75% owned DRC operating subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company or 'KCC'.



Glencore said it is pleased that this matter has now been resolved and looks forward to supporting KCC's closer partnership with Gécamines as the parties work together to ensure that the Joint Venture reaches its full potential for the benefit of all stakeholders.



Katanga's settlement agreement with Gécamines are as follows: Conversion of US$5.6 billion of KCC's total debt of approximately US$9 billion into new KCC equity such that, with retroactive effect as at January 1st, 2018, KCC has $3.45 billion of debt to KML Group, bearing interest at the lower of US$ Libor 6 month + 3% and 6% per annum;



Katanga and Gécamines' shareholdings in KCC remain unchanged at 75% and 25% respectively; a one-time payment to Gécamines of US$150 million relating to historical commercial disputes; certain amendments to the dividend payment and free cash flow provisions of KCC including an amortization schedule for the repayment of the residual debt;



The payment of about US$ 41 million to Gécamines in relation to outstanding expenses incurred as part of an exploration program; waiver by KCC of its entitlement (or financial equivalent) to replacement reserves and associated incurring of drilling costs on Gecamines' behalf, amounting to US$285 million and US$57 million respectively, and withdrawal of all legal action by Gécamines.



