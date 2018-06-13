

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) said that it plans to invest more than $2.5 billion over the next five years to fuel the growth of its UK business.



As part of this investment, Salesforce plans to increase headcount, data centre capacity and office space to support its rapidly growing customer base in the country.



Salesforce and its ecosystem of customers and partners in the UK is expected to generate more than $65 billion of net new business revenues by 2022. It's also expected to create more than 329,000 direct and indirect jobs in the same timeframe, according to research by IDC.



In the UK, Salesforce employees are committing to volunteer 50,000 hours in their local communities in 2018. To date, UK employees have volunteered more than 166,000 hours working on local projects, including STEMettes, School 21 and Apps for Good. More than 2,900 British nonprofits, including Homeless Link, Great Ormond Street Hospital and Unseen, use Salesforce for free or at a discounted rate.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX