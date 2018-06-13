"Amazing Shanghai" Opens in Liverpool at the 2018 International Business Festival

LIVERPOOL, England, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, the focus of the international business world turns to Liverpool, where Shanghai will play an active role at the 2018 International Business Festival. An official opening ceremony of "Amazing Shanghai", a special event to showcase Shanghai's business influence in the world and promote the upcoming 2018 China International Import Expo, was hosted on the afternoon of June 12th at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool, Kings Dock. The "Amazing Shanghai" exhibition will run for three weeks from June 12th to June 28th.

Key businessmen from various industries converged in one of the world's most creative cities for this event, along with officials from the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the Liverpool government, and members of the press. Mr. Xu Kunlin, Vice Mayor of Shanghai; Mr. Gary Millar, Vice Mayor of Liverpool; Mr. Sun Dali, Chinese Consul General in Manchester; Mr. Max Steinberg, Chair of the 2018 International Business Festival and other business representatives were present to mark the launch.

The "Amazing Shanghai" exhibition is located at the main exhibition area of the International Business Festival, where the latest AR (Augmented Reality) and big pixel technology (Panoramic Interactive Photo) from Shanghai are showcased. Through AR technology, visitors can simultaneously experience both a modern city view and traditional cultural atmosphere. The real environment and virtual objects will be superimposed on the same screen or space in real time. Through the simulations of visual, auditory, and touch, "Amazing Shanghai" aims to increase visitors' experience and interaction, as if they were making their way through the streets of Shanghai. To substitute narration with images and make virtual reality feel real, big pixel technology helps display the city of Shanghai with an image, which integrates macro planning and micro life. Panorama images taken by visitors in front of the "Amazing Shanghai" backdrop are made up of thousands of pictures. They are 2000 times more accurate than pictures taken by traditional cameras, and can display every detail of the city vividly. Taking advantage of cloud technology, visitors can zoom in or out easily on their cellphones, which creates lots of excitement for them.

The upcoming 2018 China International Import Expo (CIIE) is also highlighted during the exhibition. CIIE is the world's first expo with the theme of import, which is a major initiative in the history of international trade. The first China International Import Expo to be held in November in Shanghai is hosted by Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China and Shanghai Municipal People's Government, and supported by World Trade Organization, United Nations Industrial Development Organization and other relevant international organizations.

It is a significant move for the Chinese government to hold CIIE to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalization and actively open the Chinese market to the world. It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open. The Chinese government sincerely welcomes government officials, business communities, exhibitors and professional purchasers across the world to participate in CIIE to make it a world-class Expo. (For more information, visit www.ciie.org )

Shanghai's strong presence in IBF further enhances the sister city relationship with Liverpool. The two cities have maintained close contacts in the fields of economy, trade, shipping, culture, etc. since officially twined in 1999. Playing a key role to promote prosperity of the world economy and trade, Liverpool has also committed to take part in the first CIIE in November in Shanghai.

