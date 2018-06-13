Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 13/06/2018 / 12:08 UTC+8 *Guotai Junan International Awarded "Asia's Best CEO" and "Best Investor Relations Company" by Corporate Governance Asia * [12 June 2018, Hong Kong] *Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* ("*Guotai * *Junan International*" or the "*Company*", Stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company received the "Best Investor Relations Company" award in the "8th Asia Excellence Award" (the "*Award*") held by _Corporate Governance Asia_. Meanwhile, Dr. YIM Fung, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was awarded "Asia's Best CEO". These two accolades have delivered the recognition and praise of the market on the Company's dedication to promoting high-level corporate governance and investor relations. _Corporate Governance Asia_ is an authoritative journal on corporate governance with significant influence in Asian-Pacific region, which has been organizing the "Asian Excellence Awards" every year since 2011. In line with a strict voting and selection criterion, the Award was designed to praise industry leaders in categories such as Corporate Governance, Financial Performance, Corporate Social Responsibility, Environmental Practices and Investor Relations. As a high-standard and authoritative award, the Award has been focusing on corporates and management talents from 12 countries and regions including China, India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, etc. Committed to the mission of "Creating Values by Financial Services", *Guotai Junan International* has established a well-designed governance and control system. The Board has been attaching great importance to corporate governance, and continuously optimizing the Company's management by regular revision with rigorous approaches, while prioritizing the quality, rather than scale of the business as the development goal. Adhering to its prudent risk management system and sustainable development strategy, the Company has been continuously diversifying its business and optimizing its income structure since listing in 2010. For the last five years, both the Company's CAGR of income and net profit have exceeded 30%, with the return on equity reaching an industry-leading position. The Company has been always maintaining active communications with its shareholders and investors and gaining the recognition and praise from the capital market, for investing on information disclosure and investment management, broadening its information disclosure channels, maintaining public and transparent information disclosure, and keeping all-round communication with investors. Besides its employees' unremitting efforts, the managements' leadership is also vital for the Company's outstanding performance. Dr. YIM Fung, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, has over 26 years of experiences in the securities industry. Aiming to maximize the benefits of shareholders and clients, Dr. YIM Fung has led the Company to break its business records for several consecutive years, with his insistence for high-level corporate governance, sharp market insight and excellent entrepreneurship, which had been widely recognized and applauded by investors and the market. -End- *About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited* *Guotai Junan International* is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The five core services include: (i) brokerage, (ii) corporate finance, (iii) loans and financing, (iv) asset management, (v) financial products, market making and investments. The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned "Baa2 / Prime-2" and "BBB+ / A-2" rating from Moody's Investor Service and Standard & Poor's Global Ratings respectively. Our controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited ("Guotai Junan", Stock Code: 601211.SH; 2611.HK), is one of the China's leading securities houses. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market. For more information about Guotai Junan International: http://www.gtjai.com [1]. 