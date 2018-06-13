sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

81,78 Euro 		+2,48
+3,13 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,64
81,92
12.06.
81,66
81,94
07:09
13.06.2018 | 07:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2018: Fraport Group Reports Ongoing Robust Growth

Passenger numbers rise at Frankfurt Airport and across Fraport's Group airports worldwide

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - With ongoing robust traffic growth in May 2018, Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 6.1 million passengers and registered a 9.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. Factors contributing to this growth included the occurrence in May 2018 of several extended holiday weekends, as well as school breaks in some German states. In addition, increased capacity on FRA's European routes spurred passenger growth. During the January-to-May period, Frankfurt Airport achieved accumulated passenger growth of 8.9 percent.

Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped slightly by 1.1 percent to 184,555 metric tons in May 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.0 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 45,708 takeoffs and landings.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio all recorded strong performance in May 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city served 167,257 passengers, representing an increase of 14.4 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 3.2 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 21.0 percent to 3.1 million passengers overall. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 632,152 passengers (up 19.7 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 609,120 passengers (up 16.8 percent), and Chania Airport (CHQ) with 374,089 passengers (up 13.8 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted 11.9 percent traffic growth to about 1.9 million passengers. At the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 39.3 percent to a total of 331,648 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey jumped by 36.3 percent to around 3.5 million passengers. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany registered a 5.6 percent traffic gain to 574,109 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic advance by 12.9 percent to some 1.6 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) welcomed about 3.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 9.5 percent.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures









May 2018














Fraport Group Airports1


May 2018




Year to Date (YTD) 2018






Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

? %

Month

? %

Month

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

YTD

? %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,136,753

9.5

181,117

-1.6

45,708

9.0

26,311,419

8.9

895,080

0.1

201,843

8.5

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

167,257

14.4

1,026

1.7

3,228

1.7

654,411

15.4

5,032

9.1

13,687

5.0

Fraport Brasil

100.00

1,120,524

3.2

6,644

28.3

11,581

8.9

5,741,739

4.0

32,520

43.2

55,217

3.1

FOR

Fortaleza

Brazil

100.00

472,280

9.0

3,825

17.6

4,624

14.4

2,471,163

3.7

17,551

22.5

21,760

3.2

POA

Porto Alegre

Brazil

100.00

648,244

-0.7

2,819

46.3

6,957

5.4

3,270,576

4.3

14,969

78.5

33,457

3.0

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

3,143,697

21.0

732

27.2

24,692

16.1

6,254,796

11.1

3,107

-4.3

55,302

7.1

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

1,696,015

18.3

554

46.2

13,183

14.0

3,892,379

8.1

2,293

-8.6

33,405

6.2

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

354,807

23.2

11

> 100.0

2,737

23.6

538,432

27.9

55

> 100.0

5,117

37.9

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

374,089

13.8

46

> 100.0

2,385

11.9

721,913

-1.0

177

-4.8

4,843

-5.8

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

80,997

35.5

0

n.a.

707

32.4

106,913

42.9

0

n.a.

1,177

27.0

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

31,597

14.6

8

-31.9

330

-8.8

122,431

> 100.0

27

-34.3

1,446

65.8

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

53,634

4.3

0

n.a.

466

1.5

59,276

4.8

0

n.a.

809

1.5

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

609,120

16.8

488

40.7

5,164

10.1

2,123,484

2.0

2,029

-11.0

17,954

-1.4

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

191,771

22.7

1

n.a.

1,394

18.8

219,930

21.5

4

n.a.

2,059

14.8

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

1,447,682

24.3

178

-9.5

11,509

18.7

2,362,417

16.4

814

10.5

21,897

8.5

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

130,018

31.8

10

-16.7

1,371

25.7

197,903

14.1

22

-15.3

2,268

11.2

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

35,780

2.1

0

n.a.

323

-2.7

40,717

3.0

0

n.a.

535

6.8

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

249,702

23.8

18

69.9

2,101

21.6

490,398

21.7

65

22.8

4,357

20.8

KGS

Kos

Greece

73.40

313,184

35.8

23

-29.8

2,337

31.2

398,113

29.8

95

-17.5

3,668

18.6

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

41,515

4.7

33

-13.7

434

-16.9

132,152

1.2

166

-0.2

1,694

-15.0

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

632,152

19.7

69

-9.1

4,401

17.4

1,013,900

12.3

356

39.8

7,868

7.3

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

45,331

47.4

24

-8.6

542

9.9

89,234

22.2

111

-9.5

1,507

-6.3

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,866,074

11.9

22,357

4.8

15,483

1.9

8,888,992

10.4

109,841

6.9

78,447

5.4

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

331,648

39.3

529

-53.0

2,754

23.4

672,287

52.0

3,825

-32.5

6,236

27.6

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

163,229

34.1

517

-53.5

1,321

16.8

248,091

42.4

3,787

-31.5

2,319

15.7

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

168,419

44.7

11

-4.7

1,433

30.3

424,196

58.2

37

-72.7

3,917

35.9
















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

3,500,632

36.3

n.a.

n.a.

20,109

33.2

7,926,301

29.1

n.a.

n.a.

49,959

21.9

HAJ

Hannover

Germany

30.00

574,109

5.6

1,039

-16.7

7,335

-0.4

2,128,088

7.1

7,678

-0.8

29,371

1.1

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,576,186

12.9

n.a.

n.a.

15,014

13.3

6,035,903

10.9

n.a.

n.a.

60,670

9.0

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,767,157

9.5

23,832

5.5

28,195

6.1

17,898,947

7.4

110,149

9.2

133,049

3.8

Frankfurt Airport3







May 2018

Month

? %

YTD 2018

? %

Passengers

6,137,088

9.5

26,312,961

8.9

Cargo (freight & mail)

184,555

-1.1

913,799

0.7

Aircraft movements

45,708

9.0

201,843

8.5

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,793,325

6.0

12,516,713

6.0

PAX/PAX-flight5

143.3

0.7

139.6

0.3

Seat load factor (%)

78.4


76.7


Punctuality rate (%)

66.4


71.8












Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

? %6

PAX share

? %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

67.0

14.5

63.7

12.8

Germany

10.8

0.1

11.3

4.1

Europe (excl. GER)

56.2

17.7

52.5

14.9

Western Europe

47.0

18.4

43.8

14.8

Eastern Europe

9.2

14.2

8.6

15.4

Intercontinental

33.0

0.6

36.3

2.7

Africa

3.7

11.7

4.4

11.0

Middle East

4.3

-2.1

5.6

2.0

North America

12.9

1.9

11.6

2.5

Central & South Amer.

2.9

5.8

3.8

0.1

Far East

9.2

-5.0

10.8

1.0

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG


Maria Linden

Phone: +49-69-690-70557

Corporate Communications

E-mail: m.linden@fraport.de

Media Relations

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport




© 2018 PR Newswire