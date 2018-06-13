Fraport Traffic Figures - May 2018: Fraport Group Reports Ongoing Robust Growth

Passenger numbers rise at Frankfurt Airport and across Fraport's Group airports worldwide
FRANKFURT, Germany, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap - With ongoing robust traffic growth in May 2018, Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 6.1 million passengers and registered a 9.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. Factors contributing to this growth included the occurrence in May 2018 of several extended holiday weekends, as well as school breaks in some German states. In addition, increased capacity on FRA's European routes spurred passenger growth. During the January-to-May period, Frankfurt Airport achieved accumulated passenger growth of 8.9 percent.
Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) dropped slightly by 1.1 percent to 184,555 metric tons in May 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 6.0 percent to some 2.8 million metric tons. Aircraft movements climbed by 9.0 percent to 45,708 takeoffs and landings.
Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio all recorded strong performance in May 2018. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city served 167,257 passengers, representing an increase of 14.4 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 3.2 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 21.0 percent to 3.1 million passengers overall. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 632,152 passengers (up 19.7 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 609,120 passengers (up 16.8 percent), and Chania Airport (CHQ) with 374,089 passengers (up 13.8 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted 11.9 percent traffic growth to about 1.9 million passengers. At the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 39.3 percent to a total of 331,648 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey jumped by 36.3 percent to around 3.5 million passengers. Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany registered a 5.6 percent traffic gain to 574,109 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic advance by 12.9 percent to some 1.6 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) welcomed about 3.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 9.5 percent.
Fraport Traffic Figures
|
May 2018
Fraport Group Airports1
May 2018
Year to Date (YTD) 2018
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
? %
Month
? %
Month
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
YTD
? %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,136,753
9.5
181,117
-1.6
45,708
9.0
26,311,419
8.9
895,080
0.1
201,843
8.5
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
167,257
14.4
1,026
1.7
3,228
1.7
654,411
15.4
5,032
9.1
13,687
5.0
Fraport Brasil
100.00
1,120,524
3.2
6,644
28.3
11,581
8.9
5,741,739
4.0
32,520
43.2
55,217
3.1
FOR
Fortaleza
Brazil
100.00
472,280
9.0
3,825
17.6
4,624
14.4
2,471,163
3.7
17,551
22.5
21,760
3.2
POA
Porto Alegre
Brazil
100.00
648,244
-0.7
2,819
46.3
6,957
5.4
3,270,576
4.3
14,969
78.5
33,457
3.0
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
3,143,697
21.0
732
27.2
24,692
16.1
6,254,796
11.1
3,107
-4.3
55,302
7.1
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A
73.40
1,696,015
18.3
554
46.2
13,183
14.0
3,892,379
8.1
2,293
-8.6
33,405
6.2
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
354,807
23.2
11
> 100.0
2,737
23.6
538,432
27.9
55
> 100.0
5,117
37.9
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
374,089
13.8
46
> 100.0
2,385
11.9
721,913
-1.0
177
-4.8
4,843
-5.8
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
80,997
35.5
0
n.a.
707
32.4
106,913
42.9
0
n.a.
1,177
27.0
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
31,597
14.6
8
-31.9
330
-8.8
122,431
> 100.0
27
-34.3
1,446
65.8
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
53,634
4.3
0
n.a.
466
1.5
59,276
4.8
0
n.a.
809
1.5
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
609,120
16.8
488
40.7
5,164
10.1
2,123,484
2.0
2,029
-11.0
17,954
-1.4
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
191,771
22.7
1
n.a.
1,394
18.8
219,930
21.5
4
n.a.
2,059
14.8
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B
73.40
1,447,682
24.3
178
-9.5
11,509
18.7
2,362,417
16.4
814
10.5
21,897
8.5
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
130,018
31.8
10
-16.7
1,371
25.7
197,903
14.1
22
-15.3
2,268
11.2
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
35,780
2.1
0
n.a.
323
-2.7
40,717
3.0
0
n.a.
535
6.8
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
249,702
23.8
18
69.9
2,101
21.6
490,398
21.7
65
22.8
4,357
20.8
KGS
Kos
Greece
73.40
313,184
35.8
23
-29.8
2,337
31.2
398,113
29.8
95
-17.5
3,668
18.6
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
41,515
4.7
33
-13.7
434
-16.9
132,152
1.2
166
-0.2
1,694
-15.0
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
632,152
19.7
69
-9.1
4,401
17.4
1,013,900
12.3
356
39.8
7,868
7.3
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
45,331
47.4
24
-8.6
542
9.9
89,234
22.2
111
-9.5
1,507
-6.3
LIM
Lima
Peru2
70.01
1,866,074
11.9
22,357
4.8
15,483
1.9
8,888,992
10.4
109,841
6.9
78,447
5.4
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
331,648
39.3
529
-53.0
2,754
23.4
672,287
52.0
3,825
-32.5
6,236
27.6
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
163,229
34.1
517
-53.5
1,321
16.8
248,091
42.4
3,787
-31.5
2,319
15.7
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
168,419
44.7
11
-4.7
1,433
30.3
424,196
58.2
37
-72.7
3,917
35.9
At equity consolidated airports2
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
3,500,632
36.3
n.a.
n.a.
20,109
33.2
7,926,301
29.1
n.a.
n.a.
49,959
21.9
HAJ
Hannover
Germany
30.00
574,109
5.6
1,039
-16.7
7,335
-0.4
2,128,088
7.1
7,678
-0.8
29,371
1.1
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,576,186
12.9
n.a.
n.a.
15,014
13.3
6,035,903
10.9
n.a.
n.a.
60,670
9.0
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,767,157
9.5
23,832
5.5
28,195
6.1
17,898,947
7.4
110,149
9.2
133,049
3.8
Frankfurt Airport3
May 2018
Month
? %
YTD 2018
? %
Passengers
6,137,088
9.5
26,312,961
8.9
Cargo (freight & mail)
184,555
-1.1
913,799
0.7
Aircraft movements
45,708
9.0
201,843
8.5
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,793,325
6.0
12,516,713
6.0
PAX/PAX-flight5
143.3
0.7
139.6
0.3
Seat load factor (%)
78.4
76.7
Punctuality rate (%)
66.4
71.8
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
? %6
PAX share
? %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
67.0
14.5
63.7
12.8
Germany
10.8
0.1
11.3
4.1
Europe (excl. GER)
56.2
17.7
52.5
14.9
Western Europe
47.0
18.4
43.8
14.8
Eastern Europe
9.2
14.2
8.6
15.4
Intercontinental
33.0
0.6
36.3
2.7
Africa
3.7
11.7
4.4
11.0
Middle East
4.3
-2.1
5.6
2.0
North America
12.9
1.9
11.6
2.5
Central & South Amer.
2.9
5.8
3.8
0.1
Far East
9.2
-5.0
10.8
1.0
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2 Preliminary figures; 3 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 4 Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail
